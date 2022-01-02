Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

