Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OYST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

OYST stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $477.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.16.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

