Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $59.86 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

