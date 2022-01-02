Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 30 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DXCM stock opened at $536.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $584.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

