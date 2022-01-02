Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,474 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of frontdoor worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 75.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth $6,704,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTDR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

