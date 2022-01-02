Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

