On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to announce $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.15 million and the highest is $196.24 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONON traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 293,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.