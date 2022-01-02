ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

