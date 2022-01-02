ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Down to $17.39

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $17.00. ON24 shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 651 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $825.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,012.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter worth $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth $10,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

