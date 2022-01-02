Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Up 120.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $4,611.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

