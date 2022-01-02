Pallapay (PALLA) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and $457,951.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.14 or 0.08037473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.29 or 0.99978391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 507,239,414 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

