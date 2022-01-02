Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$48.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total value of C$62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,878.60. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,490. Insiders have sold 18,599 shares of company stock valued at $562,000 in the last ninety days.

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 331,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$27.65 and a one year high of C$50.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

