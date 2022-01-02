Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 3.9%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shot up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.61. 2,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

