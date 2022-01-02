Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

