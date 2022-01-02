Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,705. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 433,337 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

