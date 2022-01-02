Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,474 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

