Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,611 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

