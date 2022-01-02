Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,835 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $70.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

