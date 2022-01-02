Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.51 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.44 or 0.07926755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.57 or 0.99877122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

