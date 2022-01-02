Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

