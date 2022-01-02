PFG Advisors Buys 9,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 236,434 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.