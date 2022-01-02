PFG Advisors Has $2.80 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

