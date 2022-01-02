PFG Advisors Sells 1,186 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

