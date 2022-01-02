PFG Advisors Sells 397 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.