PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $251.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $253.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

