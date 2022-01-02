Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $55.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 93.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 122,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

