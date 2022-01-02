Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $6,192,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

