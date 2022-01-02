Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $123,294.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005311 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

