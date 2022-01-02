Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $531.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00292849 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012818 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003636 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,921,249 coins and its circulating supply is 433,660,813 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

