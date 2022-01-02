PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,859 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $59,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.36 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

