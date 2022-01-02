PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $76,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.