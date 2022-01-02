PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,936 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $79,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200 day moving average is $841.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

