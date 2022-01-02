PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $68.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $643.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.19 and its 200-day moving average is $571.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

