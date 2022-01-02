PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $73.21 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $73,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.