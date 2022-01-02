PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $95.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,170 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $95,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $68.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.