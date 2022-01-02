PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,569 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.