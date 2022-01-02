PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $87,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 107.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,679,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $387.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

