Polker (PKR) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Polker has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.07 or 0.08031507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.63 or 0.99933080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

