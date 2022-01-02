Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $536.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $566.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.07. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

