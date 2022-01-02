PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $1,601.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,405.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.96 or 0.08079224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00319686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.06 or 0.00945179 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.13 or 0.00504438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00262060 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,188,396 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

