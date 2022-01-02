Power Index Pool Token Hits Market Capitalization of $556,736.62 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $556,736.62 and approximately $12,763.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00005896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.73 or 0.07889395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00075426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.05 or 0.99974267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

