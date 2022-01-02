Powerledger (POWR) Trading Up 61.2% This Week

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 78.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $350.64 million and $2.04 billion worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 61.2% against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,136,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.