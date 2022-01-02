Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

