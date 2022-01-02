Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

