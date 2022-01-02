Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 581 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.