Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 665 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.