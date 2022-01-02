Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

