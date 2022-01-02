Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

