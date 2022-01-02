Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.