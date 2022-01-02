Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.